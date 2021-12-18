Taking inventory: Center

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with each as the offseason quickly approaches. Quarterback, running back, tight end and receiver have already been assessed.

Next up is the center position along the offensive line

A quick note first: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at center. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2021 in review

This fall was one of musical chairs for the Tigers’ offensive line with plenty of movement in the middle.

Clemson knew it would begin the season with a new center following the departure of fifth-year senior Cade Stewart. What the Tigers didn’t know is that they’d end up repping three different players at the position.

Matt Bockhorst got the first crack at it, sliding over from left guard to start the first four games in the middle of the offensive line. But with the group struggling early on, Clemson moved the fifth-year senior back to his more natural position and tried sophomore Hunter Rayburn at center. It worked to the benefit of the Tigers, who racked up 438 total yards and 231 yards rushing against Boston College on Oct. 2 – season-highs for both against an FBS opponent at the time.

But Clemson had to shuffle things again the next week with Rayburn going through COVID-19 protocols. Rather than move Bockhorst back to center, the Tigers turned to another sophomore, Mason Trotter, who started the next three games there. With right guard Will Putnam banged up in early November, Clemson then moved Trotter to his spot and re-inserted Rayburn at center for two more games.

More injuries up front created more mixing and matching, and Trotter ended the regular season as the starting center with Rayburn at guard. Redshirt freshman Trent Howard and true freshman Ryan Linthicum are also at the position, though they combined to play in just five games during the regular season with Bockhorst, Rayburn and Trotter logging nearly all of the game reps.

Linthicum, a top-150 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, is in line to redshirt, but he could take on a bigger role next season. Clemson could also scour the transfer portal for help along the offensive line, but the Tigers got some of their younger players plenty of experience at a key spot along the offensive line this season.

Who’s leaving?

Bockhorst

Who’s staying?

Rayburn (center or guard), Trotter (center or guard), Howard, Linthicum

Who’s joining?

No one as of now. Clemson inked two offensive linemen during the early signing period, but neither projects as a center.