Big-time North Carolina receiver announces Clemson offer

A big-time wide receiver prospect in the class of 2023 announced an offer from Clemson on Wednesday night.

Rolesville (N.C.) High School four-star Noah Rogers reported the offer on social media.

Rogers (6-3, 185) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Tar Heel State, No. 10 wide receiver nationally and No. 55 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Rogers competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June and told The Clemson Insider last summer that an offer from the Tigers would impact his recruitment “a lot.”

“It would affect it a lot because I like the direction that Clemson’s going to and what they could do for me,” he said. “So, I think it would do a lot for me in my recruitment and for me, and I think I have a big chance for them.”

Rogers lists more than 20 total offers, including offers from schools such as Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Rogers told TCI last spring that Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham sees similarities between Rogers and a former Tiger now playing in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“He says he likes my film, and he wants to build a relationship,” Rogers said of Grisham, “and that I remind him of Tee Higgins that was a receiver there a couple years ago and that he’s going to be recruiting me.”

Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University 🐅@Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/s4ZjdEbfUr — Noah Rogers (@noah1rogers) January 13, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks