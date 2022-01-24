Eason checks in on elite in-state defensive tackle

Clemson’s new defensive tackles coach hit the recruiting trail Monday and checked in on an elite in-state DT in the 2023 class.

Nick Eason paid a visit to Camden (S.C.) High School, home to four-star Xzavier McLeod.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior is ranked as high as the No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 53 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to ESPN.

McLeod has compiled a solid offer list which includes schools like South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, NC State, Florida State and Louisville.

Though Clemson has not yet pulled the trigger on an offer to McLeod, he was drawing interest from former Tigers defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, and Eason’s stop by McLeod’s school on Monday indicates Clemson remains interested.

While at Auburn, Eason actually offered McLeod, who would love to receive an offer from the Tigers via Eason moving forward.

McLeod gave his reaction to Clemson’s hire of Eason after it was approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees’ compensation committee on Jan. 7.

“It’s crazy just knowing the people that you have been offered by and been talking to for a long [time] for that school, just change into a new environment,” McLeod said to The Clemson Insider. “Maybe, [Eason] can help with the offer at Clemson. That will be great.”

McLeod competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June and then returned to campus back on Oct. 30 to take in Clemson’s game vs. Florida State at Death Valley.

It marked the first game-day recruiting trip to Clemson for McLeod, who came away impressed by the visit in a variety of ways, but especially by Swinney and his staff.

“Great coaching staff,” McLeod said to TCI of what stood out to him about the visit. “I like seeing Dabo Swinney because he’s a great coach. That aspect, and then the team working together, defense looking great, firing on all cylinders, and it was just a great game all around and great fan support.”

“I think they’re a great coaching program at Clemson,” he added. “They’ve obviously got a goal they’re trying to reach, and Coach Swinney, of course he’s the man to bring it all together. He’s a really great guy.”

