Swinney pays visit to school of 5-star target

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is making his rounds on the recruiting trail in the Lone Star State Monday. Earlier, he stopped by the high school of an elite defensive back in the 2023 class.

Swinney was at Coppell (Texas) High School, home to four-star cornerback Braxton Myers, a consensus top-150 national prospect according to the major recruiting services who is ranked as high as the No. 100 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

This afternoon, Swinney stopped by the high school of another elite prospect in Allen (Texas) 2023 five-star defensive lineman David “DJ” Hicks.

Swinney saw a familiar face as he stopped by Allen High School Monday. The program’s head coach is none other than former Clemson offensive coordinator, Chad Morris.

Hicks (6-4, 250) is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to Hicks on June 1, 2021. The Tigers got Hicks on campus shortly thereafter when he participated in Swinney Camp.

“It was amazing,” Hicks told The Clemson Insider regarding his Clemson experience. “It was very eye-opening for me to be able to see Clemson.”

Always great having a familiar face in the building! Love it when @ClemsonFB comes to talk about life and football! Thanks for coming to recruit some of our incredible student athletes! #RecruitTheA #WeWillWin @coachchadmorris pic.twitter.com/BnlPhRHN0O — Allen Eagles Football (@alleneaglesfb) January 24, 2022

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!