TCI's National Signing Day preview: Breaking down commits, targets

The countdown to National Signing Day continues. With Wednesday’s NSD fast approaching, The Clemson Insider wanted to provide a primer to get you ready for the big day as it relates to the Tigers.

In the following preview, we break down the commitments that Clemson is set to sign on Wednesday, the targets that the Tigers are in the mix for, and more:

Cole Turner

Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High School wide receiver Cole Turner announced his commitment to the Tigers after his official visit on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Cole, of course, is the younger brother of longtime Clemson safety Nolan Turner. Like his brother before for him, Cole was severely under-recruited coming out of high school.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Vestavia Hills head coach Sean Calhoun, prior to Cole’s offer from Clemson.

“He’s one of those stereotypical guys, who didn’t have much junior film and has a lot of senior film,” Calhoun said. “And, it’s really good and it’s vs. really, really good opponents. He’s a good player.

“Again, he’s just not on recruiting boards because if his senior film was his junior film, he’d be a three/four-star. But, he’s not and I think that the people that do see it and do get on him at this time, whoever gets him is definitely gonna get an absolute diamond in the rough. There’s no doubt about it.”

Myles Oliver

Oliver (6-0, 170) officially verbally pledged to the Tigers on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) 2022 defensive back, like Turner before him, committed to Clemson after his official visit.

When asked by The Clemson Insider why he pulled the trigger on his commitment to Clemson, Oliver pointed to the coaching staff and the “great campus.”

Across his senior campaign, Oliver recorded five interceptions, 75 total tackles (55 solos), four touchdowns, 101 interception yards and 552 all-purpose yards. He received Douglas County Player of the Year honors for his contributions on the field this season.

Oliver’s head coach at Douglas County, Johnny T. White, talked to TCI in December and spoke about why he believed Clemson would ultimately be a good fit for the under-the-radar defensive back.

“Clemson would be a great place because it’s close to home for him,” White said. “Family’s big to him, so that’s not far. But, at the same time, I think it would be beneficial on both sides. I think he’d end up being a great player for Clemson. I know he’d be a standout guy because he’s a great young man. He’s a better young man than he is a football player, to be honest.”

Kobe McCloud

Kobe McCloud announced his verbal commitment to Clemson Wednesday, Jan. 26, just a mere couple of days after the legacy recruit, who hails from Gaither (Tampa, Fla.), officially visited campus.

McCloud went into detail with The Clemson Insider about his decision to commit to Clemson.

“Really just the love from the coaches,” McCloud said. “Not just the coaches, but their whole staff. I love that vision that they have for me for the next 3-4 years, so that played a big role.”

In a previous conversation with TCI, McCloud outlined his potential role. Clemson feels like he can play anywhere on that second-level, whether it’s at the WILL or MIKE linebacker positions. According to McCloud, Swinney had previously told him that his playstyle reminds him of former Clemson linebackers like B.J. Goodson and Dorian O’Daniel, both of whom went on to play in the NFL.

What can Clemson fans expect out of McCloud?

“I’m a baller on the field and off the field, I’m a great person with good character,” he said. “A person that lights up the room when I walk in. That’s the type of person I am.”

Kylon Griffin

Montgomery Catholic (Ala.) three-star defensive back Kylon Griffin elected to commit to Clemson on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Even though the fast-rising prospect, who was once committed to Mississippi State, had another official visit on the table, his mind was already made up.

“I think there was no more to be said,” Griffin said. “Clemson has it all and more. I think Dabo Swinney has a great culture up there, that continues to evolve and that the whole staff wants the same thing.”

What role does the coaching staff envision for him?

“They compared me to K’Von Wallace,” Griffin said. “He was all-around the backend when he was there. I’m pretty sure they plan to use me all-around.”

Jahiem Lawson

Jahiem Lawson from nearby Daniel High School publicly committed to the Tigers on Friday, Jan. 28.

Lawson – the younger brother of former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson, who played for the Tigers from 2013-15 and has spent time in the NFL with the Bills, Dolphins, Texans and Jets – detailed his commitment decision in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

Jahiem (6-4, 215), who received an offer from Dabo Swinney and Clemson on Dec. 20, said he knew for sure a couple of weeks ago that Clemson is where he wanted to continue his academic and athletic career. He told Swinney and his staff that he wanted to be a Tiger while on his official visit to Clemson three weekends ago.

Jahiem chose the Tigers over offers from Missouri, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Liberty, among numerous other schools.

“The environment is really amazing,” Jahiem said of why he picked Clemson. “Being around the coaches, it’s like a family, and I love that. Going in on my OV (official visit), I just felt so welcomed. That was so exciting for me. So, that made my chances to go to Clemson higher.”

PWOs

Here is a list of all the preferred walk-ons that plan on signing with Clemson on Wednesday:

Christ Church Episcopal School (Greenville, S.C.) three-star offensive tackle Mason Johnstone

Laurens (S.C.) athlete Michael Mankaka

T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.) linebacker Fletcher Cothran

Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna offensive lineman Chap Pendergrass

Daniel (Central, S.C.) tight end Griffin Batt

Daniel (Central, S.C) wide receiver Clay Swinney

Daniel (Central, S.C.) quarterback Trent Pearman

Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) quarterback Caleb Nix

Commitment Watch

By now, we know that there are four uncommitted prospects in the 2022 recruiting class that could commit to Clemson on Wednesday.

The Tigers played host this past weekend to a couple of official visitors, so we wanted to pass along the latest we have gathered regarding those official visitors, as well as the other Clemson targets.

T.J. Dudley

One of the uncommitted prospects that Clemson is in strong contention for is T.J. Dudley, a four-star linebacker from Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory School who is ranked as the No. 11 outside linebacker and No. 143 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

Dudley, a former Oregon commit, decommitted from the Ducks in early December after former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal departed for Miami. It was around that time when Clemson, which offered Dudley back in June 2020, re-entered the mix for his services.

Clemson made a big impression on Dudley when he visited for a junior day back in the spring of 2020, and he returned to campus for an official visit last weekend – a visit that simply reinforced the things he liked about Clemson back then and only strengthened the Tigers’ standing heading into signing day.

Dudley is teammates with Montgomery Catholic Prep 2022 defensive back Kylon Griffin, who committed to the Tigers last week, and Clemson appears to be the clear frontrunner for Dudley as well. New co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin has done a good job with Dudley’s recruitment.

Dudley will announce his decision at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Caden Story

We also like where Clemson stands with Caden Story, a four-star defensive tackle from Lanett (Ala.) High School, who is ranked as the No. 20 defensive lineman and No. 147 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports. Clemson is one of three stated finalists for Story, along with Florida and Auburn. He committed to the SEC’s Tigers last August but did not end up signing in December, then decommitted from Auburn on Jan. 16. He went to Florida for an official visit this past weekend. The Tigers made a great impression on Story during his official visit two weekends ago. He has a strong and longstanding relationship with Clemson’s defensive tackles coach and run game coordinator, Nick Eason, who also recruited Story when Eason was at Auburn. While the Gators gave Story something to think about last weekend, we still believe the Tigers are in a good spot heading into Wednesday. Story will reveal his college choice at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Keith Adams, Jr.

The other official visitor on campus this weekend was Pine View (Saint George, Utah) 2022 three-star running back Keith Adams, Jr.

“I just liked how everybody treated me,” Adams told The Clemson Insider Sunday. “I just enjoyed spending time with the coaches and the players. I had a lot of fun and the facilities were great.”

Clemson originally offered Adams as a grayshirt back when he was a junior in October 2020, but on Saturday, the Tigers offered him a full ride. According to Adams, Clemson loved his film and they saw him progress throughout the entirety of his high school career, which is why they offered him a full scholarship.

“It meant a lot,” he said, “to actually get it in person, it felt a lot different than receiving it over the phone. It was a special moment for me and my family.”

Adams, of course, is the son of former Clemson All-American linebacker Keith Adams Sr., who went on to play seven years in the NFL and played in the 2005 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Clemson made a big impression on Adams Jr. and his family this weekend, and while he won’t make his decision known until Wednesday, we like the Tigers’ chances heading into signing day.

Adams will reveal his college choice at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Andrew Paul

Heading into this past weekend, those close to Andrew Paul’s recruitment viewed Clemson as the frontrunner for the Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, Texas) three-star running back. However, Georgia has given him something to think about after his official visit to Athens this past weekend.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Paul is very closed vest. So much so, that many of those around him are unsure of what he may decide. That being said, while we believe Georgia and Kirby Smart made a big push to land Paul’s commitment, we feel the Tigers still have a legitimate shot to land his signature on Wednesday.

Clemson has certainly put its best foot forward with Paul as well.

“He loved it,” Parish head coach Daniel Novakov said of Paul’s official visit. “He loved the place. He loved the people. He loved Coach Swinney. I think he really liked the kids he visited. I think he liked everything about it.”

The Tigers have been recruiting Paul hard since C.J. Spiller was in attendance for Paul’s state playoff game last month. Clemson’s running backs coach stayed for the entire game. That went a long way with Paul and his trainer Brandon Williams, who trains the three-star running back at FASST Performance & Fitness and has done so for the past three and a half years.

“That showed me not just the value, but the perception that I got from C.J. standing there the entire time just tells me where their relationship is with Andrew,” Williams said. ‘“Hey, this young man is what we want. It’s been amazing to see all those things, especially the respect level.”

Paul has built a close relationship with Spiller. He’ll have a tough decision to make between Clemson, Georgia and Michigan.

Paul will announce his decision at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

