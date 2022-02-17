Justyn Ross gives injury update ahead of NFL Combine

Justyn Ross missed the final three games of his redshirt junior season in 2021 with a foot injury. He had been dealing with a stress fracture since before the season started, and aggravated it in the first quarter of the UConn game on Nov. 13 while being tackled at the tail end of a reception.

But now, the former Clemson star wide receiver says he’s good to go from an injury standpoint as he prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft and goes through the pre-draft process.

Ross gave an update on his rehab in an interview with Pro Football Focus’s Austin Gayle and Mike Renner on Tailgate: An NFL, Draft & College Football Podcast.

“It’s been pretty smooth, for real,” Ross said. “It’s a real common injury, so I wasn’t really too worried about the rehab process. So, it’s been probably like a month and a half, and I’m cleared now. I’m ready to go.”

Ross is one of four former Tigers that have been invited to attend this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from March 1-7.

Ross, who is based in Dallas right now working with Exos and going through the training process, has pinpointed one part of his skill set as a receiver that he hopes to put on display for NFL personnel at the combine.

“Physically, I just want to show my long speed, really,” he said. “That’s the big thing for me, just to prove that I have that long speed and I’m not just a jump-ball guy.”

In his first season back from the spinal fusion surgery that cost him all of the 2020 season, Ross led the Tigers with 46 receptions and 514 receiving yards while adding three receiving touchdowns in 10 games (all starts). He concluded his Clemson career (2018-21) ranked tied for fifth in school history in career receiving touchdowns (20), 10th in career receiving yards (2,379) and 11th in career receptions (158).

Ross was recently projected as a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in a three-round 2022 NFL mock draft from NFL.com, while Pro Football Network pegged him as a fourth-round pick to the New York Jets in a seven-round mock draft.

Wherever Ross ultimately lands in the NFL, what kind of player and person does he feel the team he joins will be getting in him?

“Hardworking, going to always be about his business, going to come in and handle stuff accordingly,” he said.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

