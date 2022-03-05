Texans head coach addresses Watson situation, his future with the team

New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith addressed the Deshaun Watson situation and the former Clemson quarterback’s future with the Texans during a press conference this week.

Watson, who demanded a trade from Houston in January 2021, remained on the team’s active roster last season but was a healthy scratch for all 17 games.

Smith said he has “no idea” if Watson, who faces 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior, will be on the Texans’ roster next season but suggested that a quarterback of Watson’s caliber needs to suit up for some team.

“I just know Deshaun is an excellent football player,” Smith said, via ESPN. “Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL. Hopefully that will happen and if it’s not with us it’s somewhere else and I’m sure … as I see in this situation, both of us eventually are going to benefit from the situation and I just can’t wait for that to speed up a little bit.”

Trade rumors and speculation continue to swirl around Watson, but if he does end up getting traded, Miami will not be his destination. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week that the team will not be trading for Watson.

Earlier this week, Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters that the team is taking things “day-to-day” as far as handling Watson and his situation.

Smith said he is hoping for a speedy resolution to the Watson situation.

“But I’m also a patient man, too, and time normally takes care of everything,” Smith said. “We understand this is Year 2 and I know Deshaun wants to play and … it will come to a head. I have faith in that. We just have to give it a little time and hopefully everybody will be happy with it. I’m sure that will be the case.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

