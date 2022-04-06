Swinney updates Randall's status following injury

A couple of days after news came down that Clemson’s receiving corps had been dealt another injury blow, head coach Dabo Swinney updated the outlook on true freshman Adam Randall.

Randall sustained a torn ACL during one of the Tigers’ spring practices last week. Clemson confirmed Randall’s injury Monday, and Swinney said Randall will undergo surgery Thursday morning.

But Swinney voiced optimism that Randall will be back in action at some point this fall. Swinney said he didn’t know if Randall would return in time for fall camp, but he added anything is possible.

As for how the injury happened, Swinney said it was a “crazy deal.”

“He just stuck his foot in the ground,” Swinney said. “That’s pretty much how all of these ACLs happen that I’ve seen in my career. Most of the time, it’s non-contact. It’s like, ‘Wow.’ But the good news for Adam is it’s best-case scenario. A lot of these ACLS, there’s multiple ligament damage, and his was completely isolated. Very clean. No swelling at all. So that’s why he can do surgery in the morning.

“He’ll be back. They won’t cut his leg off. He’s still going to have a great freshman year. He’s going to be just fine. He’s just got to redirect his focus in the summer than what it would’ve been. He’s got to really grind and get through the rehab, but he had a great spring. He’s going to be very confident from that. He’ll be back ready to go.”

Clemson has dealt with a rash of injuries at receiver since last season when Justyn Ross and E.J. Williams both ended it on the shelf. Joseph Ngata, who also missed a handful of games with a foot injury, returned this spring with a clean bill of health, but Williams (knee) has missed all of the spring season. Beaux Collins recently sustained a hamstring injury that will keep him out of Saturday’s Orange and White game.

