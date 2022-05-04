Post-spring inventory: Tight end

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After taking a look at quarterback and running back, next up is tight end.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel at tight end for the 2022 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Davis Allen, Sage Ennis, Jake Briningstool, Luke Price

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

Greenville High signee and Clemson legacy Josh Sapp, who’s expected to arrive on campus this summer.

Analysis

Much like the backfield, tight end is a position on the Tigers’ roster that’s still dealing with its share of injuries.

Allen (shoulder), who would normally be at the top of the depth chart, was held out of the spring. So was Ennis (knee). Both are expected to be back at full speed from their offseason surgeries come the fall, but their absences this spring left Briningstool to get the first-team reps when healthy.

Price, a fifth-year senior normally further down the depth chart, even got some reps with the first-team offense when Briningstool briefly dealt with a hip pointer, but Bringinstool returned in time to take advantage of his opportunity in the spring game. The rising sophomore was Cade Klubnik’s favorite target for the White team, finishing with a team-high seven catches for 58 yards.

At 6-6 and 250 pounds, Allen, who tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches last season, is Clemson’s most complete tight end entering his senior season, but Briningstool’s role figures to increase in Year 2 after he arrived on campus as one of the nation’s top recruits at the position. He will add to the depth as will Sapp, an in-state product whose father, Patrick, played for the Tigers in the mid-1990s.

