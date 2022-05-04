Post-spring inventory: Running back

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After taking a look at quarterback, next up is running back.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel at running back for the 2022 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

Pine View (Utah) High signee and Clemson legacy Keith Adams Jr., who’s expected to arrive on campus this summer.

Analysis

Clemson’s backfield was depleted this spring, though that’s not expected to be the case for long.

Pace (toe) was held out of practices while Shipley (leg) was a limited participant later in the spring as both work to get back to full health from lingering injuries. Both are expected to be full go come fall camp, but their absences left Mafah, a rising sophomore, to get the majority of the first-team reps.

It was a key opportunity for Mafah’s development. Ironically, injuries played a part in the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder’s emergence as the Tigers’ No. 3 late last season when he went got 68 carries over nine games. Pace is the most experienced of the trio while Shipley will likely return to the top of the depth chart when he’s healthy after leading the Tigers in rushing as a freshman last season, but Mafah brings versatility as what position coach C.J. Spiller called maybe the best pass-catcher Clemson has out of the backfield.

Spiller said Mafah also has a different mental maturity to him entering his second year in the Tigers’ offense. Spiller added his comfort level in Mafah has grown to the point that he’s comfortable putting any of the Tigers’ top three backs on the field and getting the job done.

Adams, the son of former Clemson linebacker Keith Adams, is expected to provide depth as a true freshman this fall. So are a few walk-ons, including Domonique Thomas, who got 13 carries in the spring game.