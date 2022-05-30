Previewing Day 1 of Dabo Swinney Football Camp

It’s that time of the year again.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s annual summer camp is set to kick off with the first one-day camp this Wednesday, June 1, with another one-day camp to follow on June 2 and then a three-day camp from June 10-12.

With the Swinney Camp about to get underway, The Clemson Insider gives a preview of the first day of camp and some of the prospects planning to make their way to Tiger Town to compete during Wednesday’s opening session:

One of the headliners who told TCI he expects to be at the camp on June 1 is Buford (Ga.) five-star K.J. Bolden, the top-ranked athlete in the country for the 2024 class per 247Sports, which tabs him as the No. 3 overall prospect in his class regardless of position.

Bolden has been communicating with Clemson co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn, as well as wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, and according to Bolden, the Tigers are leaving it up to him as far as whether he would play safety or receiver should he choose to suit up for the Tigers in college.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound rising junior expects to see plenty of action at receiver for Buford this season and then will go from there as he determines which position he’d prefer to play at the next level.

Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Ohio State are some of the biggest contenders for Bolden, while Clemson would be one of his top schools as well if the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer.

“They’re all like family. They’re big on what they do,” Bolden said regarding his interest in Clemson during a recent interview with TCI. “They never change things up. Coach Dabo, he was nice. He gets after it. I like things like that, coaches like that, and it’s just more than football to them. They like to talk about life and other things beyond football, and schools like that, that’s really big to me.”

Other top prospects who will join Bolden in competing at the Swinney Camp on June 1 – to name some – are Arden (N.C.) Christ School 2023 four-star athlete Zack Myers, Miami (Fla.) Columbus 2024 four-star quarterback Adrian Posse, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley 2024 four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor and Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic 2024 four-star tight end Christian Bentancur.

Bentancur – the nation’s No. 14 tight end in the 2024 class, per 247Sports – has been in contact with Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson and told TCI that the Tigers “spark” his interest entering the camp.

This will be the first-ever trip to Clemson for Bentancur, who posted 53 receptions for 1,165 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore last season and is eager to show the Tigers’ coaching staff what he can do at the camp.

“I’m super stoked to check out Clemson,” he told TCI, “and I just want to prove to them I’m one of the best in the nation and an all-around tight end.”

Another standout pass-catcher planning to camp at Clemson on Wednesday is Powell (Tenn.) three-star wide receiver Ayden Greene.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound rising senior in the class of 2023 helped Powell High School capture a 5A state championship this past season. In 15 games played, Greene recorded 69 receptions for 905 receiving yards and eight touchdowns across his junior campaign, per MaxPreps.

Greene was able to chat recently with Grisham, who, according to Greene, told him that he likes the Volunteer State wideout’s ability to make acrobatic catches downfield and go above the top of opposing defensive backs. He also touted Greene’s ball skills.

“It hasn’t been too much, but I’ve always kind of liked Clemson,” Greene told TCI when asked what he’s been hearing from the Tigers. “I was wanting to be able to camp or do something at Clemson, so I was able to get some camp dates. I’m gonna go up there for a camp. They watch my film. They loved it. They said they’re excited to get me up there. I’m excited to get up there.”

Following is a list of prospects TCI has confirmed as expected participants in the first session of the Swinney Camp on Wednesday, June 1. Of course, this is not a full list of campers but rather some of the notable names planning to be there, and as always, these lists are fluid and subject to change.

Class of 2023

Arden (N.C.) Christ School 4-star ATH Zack Myers

Powell (Tenn.) 3-star WR Ayden Greene

Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest 3-star WR Donielle Hayes

Central (S.C.) Daniel WR Jaylen Brown-Wallace

Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing lineman Austin Dunn

Central (S.C.) Daniel CB Misun Kelley

Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford RB/ATH Jordan McInnis

Barnwell (S.C.) ATH Clay Pender

Katy (Texas) Paetow WR Justin Stevenson

Asheville (N.C.) A.C. Reynolds S DaShawn Stone

Class of 2024

Buford (Ga.) 5-star ATH K.J. Bolden

Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic 4-star TE Christian Bentancur

Miami (Fla.) Columbus 4-star QB Adrian Posse

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley 4-star WR Alex Taylor

Florence (S.C.) West Florence 3-star S Kelvin Hunter

Bellevue (Neb.) Bellevue West 3-star QB Daniel Kaelin

Richmond (Va.) Benedictine 3-star TE Luca Puccinelli

Douglasville (Ga.) Alexander DB Lamar Blakely, Jr.

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit WR Bryson Goodwin

Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County QB Nate Hayes

Greenville (S.C.) DL Jayden Wilson-Abrams

Class of 2025

Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County QB Antwann Hill

–All star ratings according to 247Sports/247Sports Composite