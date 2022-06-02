Two more Clemson baseball players enter transfer portal

Two more Clemson baseball players have entered the transfer portal in the wake of Monte Lee’s dismissal.

A day after Jonathan French and Dylan Brewer put their names in the portal, a couple of first-year players with the Tigers have done the same. Outfielders Camden Troyer and Spencer Rich are in the portal, according to a source.

Troyer played in 18 games with eight starts as a true freshman this season, hitting .184 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 38 at-bats. The Greenville native got the start in right field in Clemson’s season finale against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament, belting a two-run homer in the Tigers’ loss.

Rich, ranked by D1Baseball.com as the the No. 5 junior college prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle, appeared in just 12 games with two starts in his lone season at Clemson after transferring from Daytona State (Florida) College.

