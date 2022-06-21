Former Clemson baseball player announces transfer destination

After spending a few weeks in the portal, one of Clemson’s baseball transfers has picked his next school.

A handful of Clemson players have entered the portal since the end of the season, including freshman outfielder Camden Troyer. On Tuesday, Troyer announced via social media that he plans to continue his collegiate career at Liberty.

Troyer appeared in 18 games with eight starts for Clemson this season, hitting .184 in 38 at-bats. He hit two home runs and tallied 11 RBIs.

Two other Clemson transfers, Dylan Brewer and Jonathan French, have already announced they’re headed to South Carolina.

