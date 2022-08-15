Wes Goodwin talks about Xavier Thomas' injury

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas was injured in Saturday’s scrimmage.

As The Clemson Insider reported on Sunday, after speaking with a couple of sources, those sources informed TCI that Thomas’ injury is not anything that will keep him out for the season, and we were told that Clemson believes he will be back in a month or so and hopes to have him back by the Wake Forest game.

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin met with the media Monday afternoon and talked about Thomas’ injury.

“Unfortunate news with XT with the foot, out four to six weeks,” Goodwin said. “But great news there — he’s had a great camp, he’s in a great spot conditioning wise. Unfortunate setback, but he’s got the right mindset and we’ll respond, get him back early in the year.”

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Thomas was credited with 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 476 snaps over 12 games (10 starts).

The Florence, S.C., native enters 2022 with 112 career tackles (27.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,333 snaps over 46 games (19 starts).

