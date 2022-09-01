Swinney updates health status of team heading into season opener

During his press conference Thursday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the health status of his team heading into Monday’s season opener against Georgia Tech.

“We’re a healthy team. That’s been a blessing for us,” Swinney said. “We’re in a much better spot than we were this time last year, and hopefully that can be a trend for us this year.”

Swinney gave an update on freshman wide receiver Adam Randall, who has been making swift progress in his recovery from ACL surgery in the spring, as well as fifth-year senior defensive end Xavier Thomas, who is recovering from surgery for the foot injury that he sustained in the Tigers’ first scrimmage of preseason camp on Aug. 13.

“Obviously, we’ve got two guys that are two-deep guys for us, in Adam Randall and Xavier Thomas, that are out for this game. But both are trending in a really good direction,” Swinney said.

“Adam is full speed. In fact, he’s working on scout team every day this week and next week, and really just taking every rep. That’s kind of the last little check for him. And Xavier’s doing great. So, we’re in a good spot there and guys are ready to get to Atlanta and play.”

Swinney also gave an update on redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tre Williams, who missed most of camp with a knee injury.

“He’s good,” Swinney said. “He’s ready to go.”

Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set to kick off at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!