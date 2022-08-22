Thomas tweets encouraging injury update

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas took to Twitter today with another positive update as he recovers from surgery for the foot injury that he sustained in the Tigers’ first scrimmage of preseason camp on Aug. 13.

Thomas wrote via Twitter last Tuesday that he had a “great surgery,” and the fifth-year senior posted another encouraging update today, writing on Twitter, “God is AMAZING!!!! Not even a week out of surgery yet. The healing is crazy fast! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin told reporters last Monday that Thomas would be out four to six weeks with the foot injury. When asked about Thomas’s injury last Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney said he doesn’t envision him “missing a whole lot of time.”

“He’s just got a foot injury, and he’ll be back, hopefully, I don’t see him missing a whole lot of time,” Swinney said. “But he’s certainly going to miss Georgia Tech, and we’ll go from there. But he’s doing good. He was fired up yesterday, ready to go. So, he had a great camp, and he’s going to have a great year. Just a little setback for him, that’s all.”

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Thomas was credited with 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 476 snaps over 12 games (10 starts).

The Florence, S.C., native enters 2022 with 112 career tackles (27.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,333 snaps over 46 games (19 starts).

