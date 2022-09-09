Top prospects headed to Death Valley for Clemson-Furman game

Updated 1:20 p.m.

The Clemson Insider was able to confirm that Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 four-star defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler will be in attendance for Saturday’s game against Furman.

Brown-Shuler has visited Tiger Town numerous times in the past, including just this past spring, when he picked up an offer from Clemson following the program’s Orange & White Spring Game back in April.

Brown-Shuler (6-4, 290) is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 36 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson will again play host to some top prospects for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game against Furman in Death Valley.

Here are some of the bigger names The Clemson Insider has confirmed as planned visitors for the Clemson-Furman game.

A couple of headliners among the recruits expected to be in attendance are a five-star class of 2024 prospect in Jefferson (Ga.) linebacker Sammy Brown and a four-star class of 2023 prospect in Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive end Tomarrion Parker.

Brown is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which also tabs Parker as the No. 12 defensive lineman in the 2023 class.

Brown was contacted by multiple members of Clemson’s staff — including head coach Dabo Swinneydefensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn – on Thursday, Sept. 1, when college coaches across the country could begin actively reaching out to junior prospects in the class of 2024.

“I heard from most of the defensive coaching staff, Coach Goodwin, Coach Conn, etc.,” Brown told The Clemson Insider shortly after. “I actually heard from Coach Swinney as well.”

Brown became the first prospect in the 2024 class to receive an offer from Clemson when he picked up the offer while on campus for the program’s underclassmen day on March 12. He then returned on April 6 to take in the Tigers’ final spring practice prior to their April 9 spring game, before most recently traveling back to campus for another visit during the Swinney Camp in June.

The 6-foot-2, 227-pound blue-chip recruit told TCI he is planning to visit Clemson again for its first home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Furman.

“I think that we’re going to the Furman game (Saturday),” he said. “My parents went to Furman, so kinda lines up.”

As for Parker, after receiving an offer from Clemson on Aug. 11, he set up two visits to Death Valley — an unofficial visit for this Saturday and an official visit for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22.

A big-time receiver from the Garden State is slated to be on hand for Saturday’s game as well in Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic three-star Emanuel Ross, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – who worked out at the Swinney Camp the weekend of June 10-12.

Ross certainly left Clemson impressed following his first-ever visit to the school.

“Honestly, the family environment – the school’s very family oriented,” Ross told TCI earlier this summer. “It’s not like a state college, so everything felt so close, and I just loved it.”

Among other notable recruits on Clemson’s anticipated guest list for Saturday’s game are Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit 2024 three-star linebacker Drew Woodaz, Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School 2024 RB Ryan Henley, Greenville (S.C.) 2024 WR Mac McLean, Lexington (S.C.) River Bluff 2025 QB Parker Murray and River Bluff (S.C.) 2025 K/P Tripp Bryant.

*Prospects like Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic 2024 four-star cornerback Isaiah Buxton and Austin (Texas) Vandegrift 2024 offensive lineman Blake Frazier were invited to Saturday afternoon’s game but will be unable to attend.

Further updates to follow

