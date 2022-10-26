Clemson slips in this national analyst's rankings

Clemson slid down in this national analyst’s personal rankings following Week 8 of the college football season.

CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell dropped the Tigers from No. 2 to No. 3 despite their 27-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley.

Kanell has Ohio State at No. 1 and Tennessee at No. 2, with Georgia rounding out his top four behind Clemson. Kanell’s next two teams after the Bulldogs are Michigan at No. 5 and TCU at No. 6.

Ohio State beat Iowa, 54-10, in Columbus on Saturday, while Tennessee took care of business against UT Martin in Knoxville, winning 65-24.

Georgia and Michigan each had an open date this past weekend. TCU defeated Kansas State, 38-28, at home in Fort Worth.

The teams in Kanell’s top six are the only remaining undefeated teams in college football.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) has a bye this weekend before returning to action on Nov. 5 at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).

The Tigers remained ranked No. 5 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll released Sunday.

Kanell’s full top 12 is below:

New #DKTopTwelve 1. Ohio State

2. Tennessee

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Michigan

6. TCU

7. Bama

8. Oregon

9. Wake Forest

10. Oklahoma State

11. USC

12. Penn State — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 23, 2022

