ESPN analyst has Clemson in his early 2023 top 10

Clemson isn’t ranked in the top 10 of the final AP Top 25 (No. 13) or final Coaches Poll (No. 12). The Tigers also aren’t in the top 10 of ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 for the 2023 college football season (No. 15).

However, at least one ESPN analyst has Dabo Swinney’s team in his early top 10 for next season.

ESPN’s Sam Acho gave his 2023 top 10 on the network’s College Football Live show this week and has the Tigers ranked at No. 10, right behind an ACC foe in Florida State (No. 9).

You can see Acho’s full top 10 below:

Georgia Michigan Washington Southern Cal Alabama Ohio State LSU Oregon Florida State Clemson

In 2022, Clemson (11-3, 9-0) won its seventh ACC Championship in the last eight seasons, won at least 10 games for the 12th straight season and won at least 11 games for the eighth time in 11 seasons. Clemson’s season came to a close with a 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl.

The Tigers’ three losses came to teams ranked in the top 25 of both the final AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll: Notre Dame, South Carolina and Tennessee.

