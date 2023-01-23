The Redshirt Files: Jaheim Lawson

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

Next up is Jaheim Lawson

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235

High school: Daniel High

The present: The edges of the defensive line were perhaps the deepest and most experienced spots on the roster this past season, so opportunities for anyone beyond the two-deep at the position were few and far between. So it turned out to be a developmental season for Lawson, the younger brother of former Tiger Shaq Lawson. Jaheim appeared in just one game and didn’t record any stats.

The future: Some of the numbers at end have thinned out with Myles Murphy, K.J. Henry and Kevin Swint (transfer) moving on from the program, but there’s still some depth there that figures to make competition for playing time fierce for Lawson and some of the Tigers’ other young ends. Redshirt freshmen Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson are also in the mix with veterans Xavier Thomas, Justin Mascoll and Greg Williams at or near the top of the depth chart heading into the spring. But Lawson, who had 153 tackles and 25 sacks during his prep career, has ability that could allow him to get in the mix for a rotation spot for the first time in college.

