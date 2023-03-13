Will Murphy work out for Clemson Pro Day?

Clemson Football will conduct its annual Pro Day on Tuesday. After missing the NFL combine due to injury will Myles Murphy be ready to workout Tuesday?

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Murphy will not work out for Pro Day. Instead, he will hold a private workout on Tuesday, April 4.

Murphy did not run the 40-yard dash or work out with the defensive linemen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. That’s because the former Clemson defensive end and top 2023 NFL Draft prospect tweaked his hamstring while warming up the night before.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy finished his Clemson career with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.

Longtime ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay’s latest mock draft has Murphy going to the Seattle Seahawks with the 20th overall pick in the first round. McShay’s latest 2023 NFL Draft rankings have Murphy as the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 draft class and the third-best defensive end.

