Where two other national outlets have Clemson ranked coming out of the spring

Post-spring top 25 rankings have been popping up online, with various outlets stacking up who they see as the best teams in college football following the conclusion of spring practices.

USA Today’s post-spring college football top 25 has Clemson as the No. 8 team in college football, while the Tigers are one spot lower than that at No. 9 in ESPN post-spring update to its college football power rankings.

More national outlets have released their post-spring top 25 rankings, including CBS Sports, which has Clemson at No. 10 — a one-spot drop from where the Tigers were in that outlet’s way-too-early top 25 back in January.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd wrote about Dabo Swinney’s program coming out of the spring:

A pivotal year for the Clemson dynasty. Yes, there is still a Clemson dynasty. Dabo Swinney swung for the fences when he landed the hottest offensive coordinator in the business snagging Garrett Riley from TCU. It will be up to Riley to shape Cade Klubnik into a difference maker. The defense is stout despite the loss of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Myles Murphy in the first round. It’s playoff or bust for the defending ACC champs.

Sporting News also released its post-spring top 25 and is lower than others on Clemson, ranking the Tigers at No. 13.

Sporting News’ Bill Bender had this to say about the Tigers:

The Tigers won the ACC championship, but they split their last six games and have gradually slipped down preseason rankings the last two years. Cade Klubnik is alone atop the quarterback depth chart, and running back Will Shipley totaled 1,425 yards from scrimmage and 15 TDs in 2022. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Andrew Mukuba and Sheridan Jones are the next wave of high-round NFL defensive talent. The Tigers get Florida State, Notre Dame and North Carolina at home, and the regular-season finale against South Carolina will have more heat given the Gamecocks broke Clemson’s 40-game home win streak last season.

Like the USA Today and ESPN post-spring top 25s, Georgia is the top-ranked team in the Sporting News and CBS Sports post-spring top 25s coming off back-to-back national titles.

Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Washington round out the top five in CBS Sports’ post-spring top 25, while Sporting News has Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU in its post-spring top 25 behind the Bulldogs.

Florida State (No. 3 ESPN; No. 5 USA Today; No. 7 CBS Sports; No. 9 Sporting News) is ranked ahead of Clemson in all of those post-spring rankings.

The Tigers and Seminoles will play in a pivotal ACC matchup at Death Valley on Sept. 23, three weeks after Clemson opens the 2023 season at Duke on Sept. 4.

