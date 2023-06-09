Swinney Camp Notebook: Day One, Morning Session

The Clemson Insider was on hand for day one of the three-day Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Friday, June 9. Here are notes and observations from throughout the first morning session.
- 2025 four-star Woodward Academy (GA) edge rusher London Merritt was arguably the best player on the field. He looked quicker and smoother than just about any other defensive lineman.
- Merritt already holds an offer from Clemson and included the Tigers in his top 12 at the end of May. Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall was spending more one-on-one teaching time with Merritt than anyone else in his grouping.
- 2024 quarterback Zachary Pickelsimer made the trip up to Clemson from Greenville. He showed impressive movement in the pocket and displayed good accuracy throughout his workout.
- 2025 four-star Buford (GA) offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs was the best offensive lineman in attendance on Friday. He looked fluid and powerful as a blocker, showing why he picked up an offer from the Tigers at the end of May.
- 2025 four-star Liberty Christian Academy (VA) running back Gideon Davidson was in town. It is the most recent in a long list of visits to Clemson. He is announcing his commitment on June 14 and the Tigers are in a good spot.
- Former Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was on the field working with the wide receivers in attendance. It was good to see him back and involved with the program’s camps.
- While the star talent on hand was plentiful, the overall quantity of the camp was perhaps even more impressive. More than 1,200 athletes made the trek to Clemson for the weekend camp. Each group was overflowing with athletes ready to learn from the Clemson staff.