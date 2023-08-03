Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes talk Justyn Ross and impressive camp

Justyn Ross is impressing during the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp thus far, generating plenty of hype as a result.

The former Clemson wide receiver has been making big plays, and one of his latest highlights had Twitter buzzing once again as he created so much separation with his route that he had time to wipe his hands before making the grab.

The Ross hype train has certainly fired back up this offseason, even more so recently with the news that he was getting first-team reps in practice.

Injury concerns caused Ross to go undrafted out of Clemson before the talented pass-catcher was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury, but now that he’s healthy again, he’s performing well in training camp and showing his potential as a playmaker in Kansas City’s offense.

“He’s doing good,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday. “(Last year) was a redshirt year that he probably didn’t want to have, right, with the injury. But he’s done a nice job. He had a good offseason, and then he’s worked his tail off here and he just needs to keep doing that. It’s how you answer the bell every day and push through it. But he’s got the right mindset to do that.”

Ross has drawn a lot of praise from Patrick Mahomes in the past, and the Chiefs’ star quarterback had more positive things to say about Ross on Wednesday when asked for his impressions of the 23-year-old in camp so far.

“He’s had a good one,” Mahomes said. “Learning the offense fast. You can tell he’s been in the offense for a year now. Obviously making big plays, and he’s getting more involved in those first-team reps. So, a guy that I have a lot of hope for that he can be a really good player in this offense.”

A former five-star prospect, Ross burst onto the scene as a true freshman at Clemson in 2018, when he caught 46 passes for a team-leading 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games while helping the Tigers win the national championship.

Ross finished his Clemson career spanning 2018-21 having recorded 158 passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns across 39 career games (24 starts). The Phenix City, Ala., native concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!