Former Clemson WRU Members Show Out in Preseason Game

A couple of former Clemson WRU members showed out in an NFL preseason game Saturday night.

Cornell Powell and Justyn Ross both made standout plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

A fifth-round pick of the Chiefs (181st overall) in 2021, Powell hauled in a toe-tapping, 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Blaine Gabbert with 1:35 left in the third quarter to give Kansas City a 31-10 lead.

As for Ross, he suffered an injury scare and was carted off practice last Tuesday, but returned to practice the following day and then was back in game action Saturday.

An undrafted free agent signee with the Chiefs in 2022, Ross has been making big plays in camp and the preseason and continued to impress against the Cardinals, catching a couple of passes for 18 yards.

One of those receptions came after Ross cooked a cornerback with this filthy whip route.

Ross, who missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury, caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ preseason game last week and also had a 14-yard catch and run during which he broke an attempted tackle.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

