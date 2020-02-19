Looking Ahead: Defensive End

With the 2020 recruiting cycle in the books, Clemson and other schools across the country can now turn more of their attention to prospects in the class of 2021.

In our Looking Ahead series, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at the Tigers’ top targets in the 2021 class. In this article, we focus on defensive ends:

Clemson landed two commitments from defensive ends during the weekend of its elite junior day on Jan. 25: Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star Korey Foreman, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, and Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star Cade Denhoff.

While the Tigers may be done at defensive end in the 2021 class, there is a chance they could decide to take one more.

In January, Clemson extended offers to a couple of defensive ends in Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep four-star Zaire Patterson (pictured above) and Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard four-star Demeioun Robinson.

Patterson visited Clemson for the Wake Forest game in November and had this to say in an interview with TCI afterward: “Visit was great, atmosphere was amazing like I’ve never seen before and the facilities look amazing.”

Big-time offers have rolled in for Patterson since the turn of the calendar year with schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma all throwing their hats in the ring along with Clemson.

North Carolina and South Carolina are among the programs that have been pursuing him the hardest, and he has been to each of those schools multiple times.

Robinson is ranked as the No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 46 overall prospect in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite. In early January, he released a top 13 comprised of Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Georgia.

Robinson is intent to render a commitment decision by the end of the summer before his senior season begins. Tennessee has been consistently recruiting him, and he is expected to visit Georgia next month. The Volunteers have gotten him on campus a couple of times in the past, as has Penn State, Maryland and Virginia.

Clemson is in the conversation for a possible unofficial visit from Robinson.

Some of the other defensive ends in the 2021 class we’re keeping an eye on right now are Sumter (S.C.) three-star Justus Boone, Highland Springs (Va.) four-star Kelvin Gilliam, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsey four-star Jeremiah Williams, Hammonton (N.J.) St. Joseph three-star Keshon Griffin and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha three-star Colin Mobley.

Boone and Gilliam visited Clemson for the Charlotte game last season, while Griffin visited for the Texas A&M game. Both Williams and Mobley attended the Orange & White spring game last year.

