25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 20

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 20 on the list.

No. 20: Jordan McFadden

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Position: right tackle

Height: 6-2

Weight: 295

Bio: McFadden has played in 17 games so far and logged in 332 snaps, with most of those coming last season. He spent 2019 as Jackson Carman’s backup at left tackle. He redshirted in 2018. He will start at right tackle. Last year, McFadden played in 14 games and recorded 315 snaps.

Why No. 20: McFadden is on this list because he is important to making sure quarterback Trevor Lawrence is protected. He has to replace three-year starter Tremayne Anchrum on the right side of the offensive line. He does have some experience and he is considered one of the more talented and versatile players on the line. Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell is really high on McFadden’s potential and what he can bring to an offensive line that will have four new starters in 2020.

They said it: “I feel like when I first came in, I was struggling a little bit learning the playbook,” he said. “But I feel like now I have a pretty good grasp of it, and everything just feels like it comes a lot easier and I can play faster and I’m more confident while playing.” –Jordan McFadden

