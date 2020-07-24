Clemson scheduled to start Fall practice on time

Dan Radakovich says the Clemson football program is still scheduled to start Fall practice on Aug. 5. That is just some of the updates the Clemson athletic director gave the university’s Board of Trustees Friday morning during the BOT’s regular quarterly meeting.

Radakovich also said the ACC’s Board of Governors will be looking no later than Aug. 5 for its decisions on the 2020 football season and the rest of athletic competition this fall.

The league’s board of governors will meet on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, there is no confirmation if the ACC will announce anything after the meeting.

As The Clemson Insider first reported Thursday afternoon, the ACC is strongly looking into a 10 + 1 model for the 2020 football season. This model will also include a delayed start to the season.

The league’s 14-conference members will play 10 ACC games, plus an additional non-conference game. In Clemson’s case, it means the Tigers will play rival South Carolina as its non-conference foe, meaning the rivalry will be able to keep its status as the nation’s second longest uninterrupted series in college football.

In this model, Notre Dame will also play a 10-game ACC schedule with one additional non-ACC opponent. TCI was told the Irish will be eligible for the ACC Championship. Clemson is currently scheduled to play Notre Dame in South Bend on Nov. 7.

The ACC, in this model, will likely eliminate divisions for the 2020 season and will take the two teams with the best conference records to play in its championship game.

“There will be more conversations on [Fall sports] moving forward in the coming weeks,” Radakovich said to the Clemson BOT. “The Board of Governors of the ACC will be looking no later than Aug. 5 for its decisions. But I will tell you that, given the scope of the pandemic, this could be fluid the entire fall.”

Clemson University President Jim Clements indicated earlier this week Clemson, along with the University of South Carolina, is working hard to make sure this year’s game is played.

“We all are going to say yes to that one,” Clements said during a Zoom conference call with the media. “We all want to preserve it. We all want to play it. It is important and we are going to do our best to make sure that happens.”

Clemson, of course, is working with the ACC to make sure it does, while South Carolina is working with the SEC.

“Dan [Radakovich] and Ray Tanner, as you know, are former colleagues and are really good friends quite frankly, so they talk very frequently,” Clemson Deputy Athletic Director Graham Neff said during the same Zoom call. “That collaboration within the state is an important part in making that game, in particular, and being they work together, a reality. That is an important active part of football game planning.”

