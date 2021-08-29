Clemson commit impressive in season opening win

This Clemson commit, who was recently rated as a five-star recruit, put together an impressive performance in his high school’s season-opening victory Friday.

Austin (Tex.) Westlake High School’s Cade Klubnik threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers in the first half of Westlake’s landslide 54-13 win over Temple. Klubnik threw for a total of 219 yards and added a rushing touchdown in the second half.

This has been quite the summer for Klubnik, who was named Offensive Football Player of the Year by the USA Today High School Sports Awards earlier this month.

In July, MaxPreps ranked the future Tiger as the No. 4 overall player in the country heading into the upcoming season.

This was prior to Klubnik earning MVP honors at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

Last season for Westlake, Klubnik completed 68% of his passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions, he also rushed for 583 yards and added 15 more scores on the ground.

He clearly got his senior campaign started off on the right foot under those Friday Night Lights.

First Westlake TD of the season for #Clemson commit and 5-star QB Cade Klubnik. GREAT catch by Jaden Greathouse in the end zone. Westlake leads Temple 21-3. #txhsfb Watch the game live here: https://t.co/HCgE5kyuXu pic.twitter.com/bnc2FKYZK0 — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) August 28, 2021

