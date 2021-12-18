Taking inventory: Receiver

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with each as the offseason quickly approaches. Quarterback, running back and tight end have already been assessed.

Next up is receiver.

A quick note first: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at receiver. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2021 in review

Between D.J. Uiagalelei’s inconsistency, some drops and a wave of injuries, it was a season that was weaker than usual for the Tigers’ passing game and their receivers.

The year started on a high note for the group with Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. — arguably Clemson’s top three wideouts — at full strength. Or at least close to it. Ross returned from the spinal fusion surgery that cost him all of last season while Ngata and Ladson dealt with nagging injuries that limited them a season ago.

But it didn’t last.

Ladson, who has since entered the transfer portal, sustained a season-ending groin injury in the first half of the season, leaving Ross and Ngata to carry the unit. While it wasn’t as productive as he’s used to, Ross had a solid return to the field given the circumstances. He still leads the Tigers in receptions and receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches despite missing the last two games and change with a fractured foot.

Ngata has been Clemson’s most consistent big-play threat in what’s proven to be his best season in a Tiger uniform so far. Ngata has 438 receiving yards – second only to Ross – on just 23 catches, a team-best average of 19 yards per reception. But the injury bug has again taken a bite out of Ngata, who missed the last three games of the regular season with a foot injury.

Ross won’t play in the bowl game, so his Clemson career is over. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was more optimistic about Ngata’s chances of returning to play against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, though it’s not a guarantee. Ngata is out of the protective boot he wore late in the regular season.

E.J. Williams, who’s missed four games this season with numerous injuries, is back practicing, Swinney said. But all of the injuries at the position have forced Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins into more game reps than expected this season, and the true freshmen have taken advantage of them.

Beaux, who could also play in the slot but has gotten most of his reps on the outside, is second on the team with 28 catches. He’s posted two 100-yard games in the last four, including a career-high 137-yard day against Wake Forest. Dacari has eight of his 10 catches in the last three games.

Will Taylor is another freshman that showed promise before sustaining a season-ending knee injury five games in. He’s a prime slot candidate next season and also returned punts, duties that another receiver, Will Brown, took over after Taylor’s injury. Fellow freshman Troy Stellato, who’s been dealing with a bruised heel, is in line for a redshirt even if he plays in the bowl game.

Meanwhile, Brannon Spector missed all of this season because of injuries and COVID-19 complications but still has eligibility left. The mix of old and new will be tasked with replacing Clemson’s share of attrition at the position, and there are currently no shortage of options.

Who’s leaving?

Ross, Ladson, Ajou Ajou (transfer), Will Swinney

Who’s staying?

Ngata, Williams, Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins, Taylor, Stellato, Spector

Who’s joining?

Clemson inked two in-state receivers in its 2022 recruiting class during the early signing period. The headliner is Myrtle Beach High standout Adam Randall, a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 119 prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

