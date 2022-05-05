Post-spring inventory: Receiver

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After taking a look at quarterback, running back and tight end, next up is receiver.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel at receiver for the 2022 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins, Brannon Spector, Troy Stellato, Will Taylor, Adam Randall

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

Dutch Fork High signee Antonio Williams and Vestavia Hills signee Cole Turner, who are both expected to arrive on campus this summer

Analysis

Clemson’s No. 1 receiver got through the spring with a clean bill of health, which isn’t an insignificant development given Ngata’s injury history.

Ngata showed his big-play ability last season by finishing second on the team in receiving yards – and 19 yards per catch – despite missing four games with a foot injury. As long as Ngata is able to stay on the field, the former five-star recruit is primed to take over as the Tigers’ top option out wide. E.J. Williams also gives the Tigers experience and versatility at the position with the ability to play inside and out, though the rising junior has dealt with recent injuries of his own, including a knee scope that forced him to miss the spring.

The receiving corps got a boost this spring with the return of Spector, who missed all of last season while dealing with COVID-19 complications. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder got most of the first-team reps in the slot and is “most definitely” going to be part of the rotation this fall, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has said.

Beaux Collins, who repped with the first team this spring, and Dacari Collins also figure to take on larger roles next season after getting their feet wet as freshmen. Meanwhile, Randall impressed to the point that the Myrtle Beach native was carving out an immediate role this fall before tearing his ACL late in the spring, putting his freshman season in jeopardy.

The Tigers need the rest of the group as healthy as possible come fall camp in order to keep the depth from further dwindling. Stellato is coming off a redshirt year while Taylor is working his way back from ACL surgery he underwent last fall. Position coach Tyler Grisham said Antonio Williams, a four-star recruit, will also have a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation.

