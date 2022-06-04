Ross on why he chose to sign with Chiefs, what they're getting in him

After the 2022 NFL Draft came and went without Justyn Ross hearing his name called, the former Clemson star wide receiver — who was once viewed as a potential first-round pick — finally got his shot to play in the NFL when the Kansas City Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Injury concerns from NFL teams caused Ross to go undrafted, but he seems to have found a home in Kansas City and has quickly made a strong impression. He got a lot of attention for a great one-handed grab during an offseason practice, has caught the eye of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and even garnered praise from Chiefs four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ross is happy to be a Chief and intends to give the franchise 100 percent of what he has to offer. He spoke about why he signed with the Chiefs, what they’re getting in him as a wideout and more in a video released by the team this week, which you can watch below.

“I chose to sign with the Chiefs because they gave me a chance when a lot of people didn’t. I’m blessed to be here, and they’re going to get my all,” Ross said. “I’m a big, long, rangy receiver. Can run good routes and do whatever you need on the field. So, I take a lot of pride in that, just because you’re a big receiver, so you’ve got to be able to do things that a big receiver does. You’ve got to be able to go get the ball.”

“I’m going to take it one day at a time, 100 percent, every day,” Ross continued. “Just stacking days, and you’re going to like the result. I feel like it ain’t nothing you can throw at me that I won’t be able to handle. Chiefs Kingdom, I’m excited to be here. I appreciate all the love y’all been showing me. Y’all going to get my all.”

Ross missed the 2020 season after undergoing surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine, and then after returning to the field last season, he played through a stress fracture in his foot that limited his production and prevented him from testing in full following the season.

A former five-star prospect, Ross burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018, when he caught 46 passes for a team-leading 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games while helping the Tigers win the national championship.

Ross finished his Clemson career spanning 2018-21 having recorded 158 passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns across 39 career games (24 starts). The Phenix City, Ala., native concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions. He caught a pass in 37 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in Clemson history as of the end of the 2021 season.

Get to know one of the newest members of #ChiefsKingdom, WR @_jross8 pic.twitter.com/ZxBtWNFfcN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 1, 2022

Air Justin 😳 pic.twitter.com/0m4vApr2Ss — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 3, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images