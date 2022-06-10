Previewing this weekend’s sessions of Dabo Swinney Camp

The 2022 Dabo Swinney Football Camp continues this weekend with sessions taking place today, Saturday and Sunday, which is the final day of this year’s Swinney Camp.

With the Swinney Camp set to wrap up this weekend, The Clemson Insider gives a preview of some of the prospects planning to make their way to Tiger Town to compete during the final three days of camp:

One of the headliners slated to take part in the three-day overnight camp from June 10-12 is Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View four-star Justin Greene, the nation’s No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 30 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

Greene – a 6-foot-4, 245-pound rising junior – was previously in Tiger Town on March 12 and came away very impressed after his visit to Clemson. He told TCI last month that he was excited to show the Tigers what he can do at camp.

“I’m pretty excited to (get) up there,” Greene said. “I haven’t had the chance to show the coaches what I can do with this new put-on size.”

Other notable prospects planning to camp at Clemson from June 10-12, to name some, are Yulee (Fla.) 2023 three-star safety Landon Hale, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 2023 three-star running back Christopher Johnson, Matthews (N.C.) Weddington 2024 tight end Brooks Mauk and Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy 2025 running back Gideon Davidson.

TCI recently spoke with each of the aforementioned recruits, and you can read more about them at the links below:

While those prospects will be at the Swinney Camp all weekend, others will participate solely in today’s camp, including guys like Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest 2023 three-star wide receiver Donielle Hayes and Navarre (Fla.) 2024 linebacker Zavier Hamilton.

Hamilton — a 6-foot-1, 205-pound rising junior — has built up quite the relationship with Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wesley Goodwin.

Talking with TCI recently, Hamilton revealed what he’s been hearing from Clemson as of late and where things currently stand with his recruitment.

“They just want to get me up there as soon as possible, pretty much,” Hamilton said. “They still love me. They love how personal I am. I’ve been talking to them pretty much every week, every Friday. It’s just been great building that relationship and they just want to see me come up there to camp and I could see an offer that day.”

Hodgenville (Ky.) Larue County quarterback Cutter Boley – a class of 2025 recruit with offers from Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia and others – will visit today and then camp Saturday.

Boley previously made his way to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit on Friday, April 8.

“It was amazing,” Boley told TCI regarding the visit. “I had a great time. I really got a chance to sit down and talk with Coach (Brandon) Streeter. He seemed like a great dude. I loved all the facilities. I loved all the people. It was a great visit.

“It’s definitely one of the best visits I’ve taken so far and the people there are amazing. They’re second-to-none. The people (stood out the most) 100%. Everyone there seemed really involved and they all had the same goal in mind and they all seemed like great people, nonetheless.”

Boley also told TCI that Streeter told him that he loved his film, size and arm talent.

“He said I have all the attributes to be a big-time quarterback,” Boley said of what he heard from Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while he was on campus.

Boley will be joined at the camp on Saturday by a bunch of other top prospects, such as Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County 2024 four-star linebacker Jaqualin Birdsong, Birdsong’s teammate at Troup County, 2024 four-star safety Noah Dixon, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2024 four-star offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn, Fiskdale (Mass.) The Loomis Chaffee School 2024 four-star quarterback Dante Reno, Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek 2024 four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson and Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2024 kicker Nolan Hauser.

A couple of the campers expected Sunday are Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy 2024 four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit 2024 three-star linebacker Drew Woodaz, the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Wade Woodaz.

Local standout cornerback Misun Kelley, a class of 2023 prospect from Daniel High School (Central, S.C.), told TCI he might make it to Clemson this weekend as well.

Lake Mary (Fla.) 2023 three-star cornerback Braeden Marshall told TCI last month that he was eyeing a visit to Clemson on June 10 or June 11, but he will instead visit Wisconsin this weekend and then travel to North Carolina later this month. He made an official visit to UCF from June 4-6 and is set to make a decision on July 30.

Also of note, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2023 running back Jarvis Green originally intended to camp at Clemson but is no longer planning to.

Following is a list of prospects TCI has confirmed as expected participants in the Swinney Camp sessions this weekend. Of course, this is not a full list of campers but rather some of the notable names planning to be there, and as always, these lists are fluid and subject to change.

Stay tuned to TCI throughout the weekend as we will have complete coverage of the Swinney Camp.

June 10-12:

Yulee (Fla.) 2023 3-star S Landon Hale

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 2023 3-star RB Christopher Johnson

Sanford (Fla.) Seminole 2023 RB Tyrone Williams, Jr.

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View 2024 4-star DL Justin Greene

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington 2024 TE Brooks Mauk

Kingstree (S.C.) Williamsburg Academy 2024 RB/LB Teague Ward

Chelsea (Ala.) 2025 WR Reece Bittner

Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy 2025 RB Gideon Davidson

June 10:

Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest 2023 3-star WR Donielle Hayes

Columbus (Ga.) Brookstone 2024 DB/ATH Jeremiah Branscomb

Navarre (Fla.) 2024 LB Zavier Hamilton

Hodgenville (Ky.) Larue County 2025 QB Cutter Boley (visits June 10, camps June 11)

Jefferson (Ga.) 2027 LB Max Brown

June 11:

Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County 2024 4-star LB Jaqualin Birdsong

Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County 2024 4-star S Noah Dixon

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2024 4-star OL Waltclaire Flynn

Fiskdale (Mass.) The Loomis Chaffee School 2024 4-star QB Dante Reno

Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek 2024 4-star DL Champ Thompson

Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2024 K Nolan Hauser

June 12:

Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy 2024 4-star CB Kaleb Beasley

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit 2024 3-star LB Drew Woodaz

–all star ratings per 247Sports/247Sports Composite

