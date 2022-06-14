The Newcomer Files: Adam Randall

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

Next up is Adam Randall.

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Myrtle Beach High

Early enrollee? Yes

The skinny: Randall arrived at Clemson in January as one of the top in-state prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He was a first-team Class 4A all-state selection, a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football and an Under Armour All-American following a senior high school season in which he caught 65 passes for 1,267 yards and 16 touchdowns. Randall has a prototypical body type for an outside receiver, where he spent most of the spring repping.

That was before he suffered a torn ACL that cut his spring short. All things considered, the outlook is positive for Randall, whom Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expects to be back at some point during fall camp. Randall impressed coaches and teammates alike this spring with his impressive physique and advanced technique at the position for such a young player (he’s 17 years old). He was getting some second-team reps, an indication of just how quickly Randall was catching on before the injury. Exactly what kind of role Randall will have this fall will depend largely on how soon he can fully recover, but Clemson still has some depth on the outside with Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins all having played the position before.