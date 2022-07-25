Bad news for Justyn Ross.

The former Clemson wide receiver’s rookie season has come to an end before it even began, as Ross has been placed on injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Ross, who recently underwent foot surgery, signed with the Chiefs as a free agent in early May after going undrafted due to injury concerns.

The former freshman All-American at Clemson was seen in a boot and using a walking stroller at the beginning of this month for the injury on his left foot. He played through a stress fracture in the foot during his final season as a Tiger in 2021.

Ross had made a strong impression this offseason, getting a lot of attention for a great one-handed grab during an offseason practice, catching the eye of Reid and even garnering praise from Chiefs four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ross finished his Clemson career spanning 2018-21 having recorded 158 passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns across 39 career games (24 starts). The Phenix City, Ala., native concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions. He caught a pass in 37 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in Clemson history as of the end of the 2021 season.

The #Chiefs placed rookie WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve, ending his rookie season before it begins. Ross had foot surgery recently. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2022

