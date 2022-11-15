Swinney gives the latest on several injured players

Clemson head Dabo Swinney provided several injury updates during his weekly Tuesday press conference.

Swinney said sophomore wide receiver Beaux Collins, who missed last Saturday’s game against Louisville with a separated shoulder, returned to practice on Monday.

“We’re working him back in,” Swinney said. “So, I’d say we’d put him on that day-to-day timeline.”

Swinney said junior linebacker Trenton Simpson, who was held out of the Louisville game with an ankle injury, is day-to-day as well.

As for Tyler Venables, Swinney said Sunday evening that the junior safety “pulled his hamstring pretty good” in the Louisville game. On Tuesday, Swinney said he’s “definitely out” this week.

Swinney said Venables doesn’t need anything surgical to repair his hamstring but just has “to heal up.”

Swinney added that junior running back Kobe Pace, who’s been making progress from a high ankle sprain that’s kept him out of the last five games, “was ready to play” in last week’s game but they just decided to hold him out.

“Not quite 100 percent. There’s not many people 100 percent this time of year,” Swinney said. “But it was a situation where especially where the game was, no sense in putting him in late in the fourth quarter there just to get him in the game. I think if it was a situation where we had to have him, he would have played… But he’s moving good, looks good. He’s ready to play.”

Swinney also commented on fifth-year senior defensive end Xavier Thomas, who underwent surgery on his foot for the second time this season.

After finally getting back on the field after missing the first five game of the season, he reinjured the foot during practice. Thomas and the staff made the best decision for him and had another surgery that ended his season.

“It went well,” Swinney said Tuesday. “It was great, good spirits… so, he’s doing good.”

Swinney also announced Tuesday that junior cornerback Malcolm Greene is dealing with a groin injury that will require surgery.

