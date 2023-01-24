The Redshirt Files: Robert Gunn III

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

Next up is Robert Gunn III

Position: Kicker

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180

High school: Pinellas Park (Florida)

The present: With fifth-year senior B.T. Potter entrenched as the Tigers’ kicker, there wasn’t much opportunity for Gunn this past season. He handled the occasional kickoff and converted his lone extra-point attempt in mop-up duty against Georgia Tech in the season opener, but Gunn was largely a spectator in Year 1. He appeared in just three games, his last coming against Louisiana Tech in mid-September.

The future: Perhaps no youngster on the roster has the opportunity to take on as significant a role as Gunn does in 2023. With Potter having exhausted his eligibility, a critical position is now vacant. And Gunn may be the frontrunner to take over for the highest-scoring kicker Clemson has ever had if the Tigers don’t decide to use one of their few remaining scholarships to pursue a more experienced option in the transfer portal. Gunn, who’s fully recovered from ACL surgery he underwent during his senior season of high school, has the kind of leg strength that’s capable of knocking field goals through from at least 60 yards.

Keith Adams Jr.

T.J. Dudley

Kylon Griffin

Jaheim Lawson