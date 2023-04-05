Murphy shows he’s ‘real deal’ in private workout

There’s no shortage of chatter when it comes to opinions of how high Myles Murphy might go or how far how he might fall when the NFL Draft rolls around later this month.

Clemson’s former defensive end believes his showing Tuesday did the loudest talking.

“The thing I was trying to get across was that I’m the real deal honestly,” Murphy said in a pool interview. “And I think I did exactly what I needed to do to show that.”

Murphy had been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him from working out for NFL teams at the scouting combine and again at Clemson’s pro day last month. When he finally got his chance in a private workout on Clemson’s campus Tuesday, Murphy didn’t disappoint the 22 teams in attendance nor himself in displaying his skills and speed.

The latter was the most important for Murphy, who said last month his primary objective was to show teams just how fast he was. Even at 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds, Murphy said then he planned to run the 40-yard dash in less than 4.55 seconds.

In his only attempt of the day, Murphy clocked a 4.51, which would’ve ranked among the top 6 times at his position at the combine. He also recorded times of 4.28 and 7.22 seconds in the pro agility and three-cone drills, respectively. Of the Clemson players who participated in the school’s pro day, only linebacker Trenton Simpson posted faster times in those events.

“Every single drill I did (Tuesday), the first one just felt like the best one,” Murphy said. “So I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to the next drill.’ Because it just felt great.”

Murphy led Clemson in sacks each of the past two seasons and finished his three-year collegiate career with 17.5 sacks and 37 tackles for loss. Yet draft projections for Murphy are all over the board.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has called Murphy a “tricky” prospect for teams to evaluate, adding that a lack of consistency is a concern with the former five-star recruit. Yet Jeremiah and ESPN’s Todd McShay are among those who still expect Murphy to come off the board in the top half of the first round. Others, such as CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, have him in danger of slipping out of the first round all together.

Murphy said his friends and family pay more attention to mock drafts than he does. He admitted it’s a neat feeling when he sees his name pop up on his phone after they send him texts with the latest projections, but “at the end of the day, it’s just noise,” Murphy said.

“Right now, I’m just worrying about what I can control really,” he said. “I can’t control what a (general manager) thinks of me. I can’t control what other teams think of me and if they want me or not. All I can do is put my best foot forward and have them pick off of that.”

That’s exactly what Murphy felt like he accomplished Tuesday.

“I know there’s a lot of talk and people saying different things, but I know who I am and what my abilities are,” he said. “And I felt like exactly what I needed to do to show those abilities.”

Murphy said last month he’s scheduled to visit the New Orleans Saints on April 14 and that more team visits would likely be lined up before the draft, which is slated to begin April 27 in Kansas City.

Photo credit: Clemson Football

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

