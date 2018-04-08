What They Are Saying: Recruits react to Clemson visits

Clemson again played host to a number of significant prospects this past week during spring ball, including a couple of prospects from California, one from Massachusetts, one from Pennsylvania, one from Ohio and one from Maryland.

Many of the recruits reacted to their visits on Twitter. Check out what they had to say about their experiences at Clemson!

Spencer Lytle, 2019 LB, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco):

Isaiah Foskey, 2019 TE, Concord, Calif. (De La Salle):

Thank you @Coach_Grisham for allowing me to come by for an unofficial visit. pic.twitter.com/lMeDFcCSNk — Isaiah Fos🔑 (@IFoskey) April 4, 2018

Andrew Kristofic, 2019 OL, Gibsonia, Pa. (Pine-Richland):

Kevin Pyne, 2020 OL, Millis, Mass. (Millis):

Great seeing and talking with Coach Caldwell again on my visit to Clemson pic.twitter.com/VbjldABP6V — kevin pyne (@kevinpyne75) April 4, 2018

Rahjai Harris, 2020 RB, Duncan, S.C. (Byrnes):

Khari James, 2019 QB, Baltimore, Md. (Concordia)

Good visit at Clemson today 🔶🐯 pic.twitter.com/hhm5qw1dlo — khari James‼️ (@kharijames15) April 5, 2018

Nick Demchuk, 2019 QB, Cleveland, Ohio (Benedictine):

Unbelievable visit at Clemson today!! Thanks to @Coach_Grisham Unreal facilities and program! pic.twitter.com/I1nD90aovu — Nick Demchuk (@nick14dem) April 4, 2018

