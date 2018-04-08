What They Are Saying: Recruits react to Clemson visits

What They Are Saying: Recruits react to Clemson visits

Clemson again played host to a number of significant prospects this past week during spring ball, including a couple of prospects from California, one from Massachusetts, one from Pennsylvania, one from Ohio and one from Maryland.

Many of the recruits reacted to their visits on Twitter. Check out what they had to say about their experiences at Clemson!

Spencer Lytle, 2019 LB, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco):

Isaiah Foskey, 2019 TE, Concord, Calif. (De La Salle):

Andrew Kristofic, 2019 OL, Gibsonia, Pa. (Pine-Richland):

Kevin Pyne, 2020 OL, Millis, Mass. (Millis):

Rahjai Harris, 2020 RB, Duncan, S.C. (Byrnes):

Khari James, 2019 QB, Baltimore, Md. (Concordia)

Nick Demchuk, 2019 QB, Cleveland, Ohio (Benedictine):

In case you missed it, a number of recruits recapped their visits with The Clemson Insider:

Big time California recruit wowed by Clemson visit 

Top Virginia DT says Clemson is ‘just different’

Nation’s No. 4 TE has Clemson ‘high’ on list 

Local star RB returns to Clemson

Giant 5-star OL talks Clemson visit 

Home