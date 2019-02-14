Clemson recruiting: Prospects to watch in Virginia for 2020

Clemson has signed a number of players from the state of Virginia during Dabo Swinney’s tenure, including guys such as Tajh Boyd, Clelin Ferrell, Chad Smith, K’Von Wallace, Jordan Williams and most recently, Sheridan Jones in the 2019 class.

The Tigers are again going after several prospects from the Old Dominion in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Here are some of the top prospects from Virginia to watch as it pertains to Clemson:

Antoine Sampah, 5-star LB, Woodbridge High (Woodbridge, Va.):

A five-star prospect, Sampah is ranked as the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 15 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 class. He has an impressive list of two dozen offers that includes Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others. Sampah has visited Clemson a few times in the past, most recently for the Louisville game in November, and told The Clemson Insider recently that he is planning to return to campus for a day or two at the beginning of spring practice. The plan for Sampah is to release a top eight by the time spring games begin and then focus on those schools until he makes his decision. There is strong mutual interest between Sampah and the Tigers.

KeAndre Lambert, 4-star WR, Maury High (Norfolk, Va.):

Lambert received an offer from Clemson last May and then visited Death Valley for the NC State game in October. He most recently made his way to campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day in January and told TCI afterward that he had an “amazing” experience. Lambert, who has also made recent visits to Penn State and Virginia, plans to be back at Clemson for the spring game April 6. In January, Lambert announced a top 11 that included Clemson along with Southern Cal, Florida, Duke, Michigan, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Penn State, Virginia and Tennessee. Lambert is a former teammate of 2019 Clemson cornerback signee Sheridan Jones.

Malcolm Greene, 4-star S, Highland Springs High (Highland Springs, Va.):

Like Lambert, Greene attended Clemson’s elite junior day last month. Greene, who hails from the same high school as Clemson safety K’Von Wallace, picked up an offer from the Tigers last August. Greene also owns offers from schools such as Virginia Tech, Virginia, Florida, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State and NC State. Clemson made a great impression on Greene during the elite junior day and stands as one of the top contenders in his recruitment, with Virginia Tech looking like the biggest competition right now.

Jimmy Christ, 3-star OL, Dominion High (Sterling, Va.):

Christ has seen his stock soar since the wintertime, with offers flooding in from the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida, Tennessee and Stanford. Clemson extended an offer to Christ in January, and he told TCI that he might visit again to watch one of the Tigers’ spring practices. He has been to Clemson on a few occasions before and has a relationship with Tigers linebacker Chad Smith, who played with Christ’s older brother at Dominion High. Christ recently visited Virginia and Penn State. He is looking to make his commitment decision prior to the summer.

