25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 18

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 18 on the list.

No. 18: Cornell Powell

Class: Redshirt senior

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

Bio: Powell has 40 career catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He has played in 42 games in his Clemson career to this point. Last year, he caught 15 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers. Powell is a versatile player who will battle at all three wide receiver positions in camp.

Why No. 18: Powell has played all three wide receiver positions during his Clemson career. This past spring, during the Tigers’ nine practices before the pandemic hit, he crossed trained at the boundary, the field and in the slot positions. His experience gives Clemson another veteran leader, along with fellow senior Amari Rodgers, now that Justyn Ross is lost for the season. Dabo Swinney said Powell had the best spring out of all the wide receivers and he hopes he continues to step up and take advantage of his opportunity.

They said it: “I really feel like all four years equaled up to this last year. Everybody has to wait their turn. Coach Swinney always tells us Drew Brees did not start until the last season of his [college] career, so I just feel like this is my time and I am ready to embrace it… Every day, I come in here with the mentality of getting better. This is my last year, so it is either now or never. So, coming in here with that mentality that I have to win today, regardless if I am at 9, 5 or 2, that really helped me out.” –Cornell Powell

