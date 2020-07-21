Tigers score another commitment

Clemson landed another commitment on Tuesday when Austin Gordon, a class of 2021 right-handed pitcher/middle infielder from Myrtle Beach High School, gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers’ baseball program.

Gordon, a 6-foot-5 rising senior, announced his commitment via social media.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve officially committed to play baseball and continue my education at Clemson University,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

“To everyone who has helped me along the way – thank you for your love and support! I wouldn’t be where I am today without each and every one of you!”

Monte Lee and the Tigers have also picked up recent commitments from 2021 right-handed pitchers B.J. Williams and Reed Garris, as well as commitments from 2022 shortstop Jay Dillard and 2022 outfielder Lleyton Lackey.

Here is some video of Gordon on the mound:

I’m excited to announce that I’ve officially committed to play baseball and continue my education at Clemson University. To everyone who has helped me along the way – thank you for your love and support! I wouldn’t be where I am today without each and every one of you! #allin pic.twitter.com/tiwJX0qjEg — austin gordon (@austin_gordon8) July 21, 2020

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!