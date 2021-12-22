Taking inventory: Defensive tackle

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with each as the offseason quickly approaches. Quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, center, guard, offensive tackle and defensive end have already been assessed.

Next up is defensive tackle.

A quick note first: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at defensive tackle. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2021 in review

Clemson began the regular season with one of the ACC’s top interior defensive line tandems. The Tigers finished it with only half of it still in place.

They developed more quality depth at defensive tackle as a result.

For a while, Clemson had to play without Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis. The headliner of the Tigers’ defensive front, Bresee’s sophomore season lasted less than four games after he tore his ACL against North Carolina State in late September. That came after Davis, a three-year starter, was already temporarily lost with a bicep injury.

Davis returned against Pittsburgh in late October and finished with 22 tackle and 1.5 sacks in seven regular-season games, but the interior of the line got just as much of a boost from Ruke Orhorhoro, who’s enjoyed a breakout season after moving into the starting lineup in Bresee’s absence. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound sophomore started eight games during the regular season and tallied 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, helping Clemson rank second nationally in points allowed and eighth in rush defense.

Tre Williams and Etinosa Reuben also saw their roles increase given the attrition at the position, serving as the Tigers’ primary backups at the position. Despite dealing with various injuries throughout the regular season, Williams finished with three tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries in 11 games. Reuben also played in 11 regular-season games, recording 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

True freshman Payton Page has provided more depth at the position with five tackles in 11 games. Darnell Jefferies and redshirt freshman Demonte Capehart, who dealt with a knee injury early in the season, also got more reps late in the regular season.

Barring any transfers, the group will largely return intact next season. Bresee is expected to be back in action to some degree in the spring.

Who’s leaving?

Jefferies

Who’s staying?

Bresee, Davis, Orhorhoro, Williams, Etinosa, Page, Capehart

Who’s joining?

Nobody as of now

