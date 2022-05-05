Post-spring inventory: Offensive tackle

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After taking a look at quarterback, running back, tight end and receiver, next up is offensive tackle.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel at tackle for the 2022 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Jordan McFadden, Walker Parks, Tristan Leigh, Mitchell Mayes, Marcus Tate, Collin Sadler, Blake Miller

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

None

Analysis

With both starters back and the gradual development of younger players, Clemson is in a solid spot with depth at the position.

One of Swinney’s most important recruits this offseason was McFadden, who elected to return for a fifth season. McFadden, a 25-game starter who’s entering his second year at left tackle, will once again pair with Parks to form what could be arguably the top tackle tandem in the ACC next season.

Parks started all 13 games as a sophomore for a line that allowed just 1.6 sacks per game (second-fewest in the ACC), and another solid season on the right side could put the former top-100 recruit firmly on NFL teams’ radars. Mayes is back as one of the Tigers’ top backups, though the rising junior slid inside to guard this spring to help with depth there.

Perhaps the most significant development for the position this spring was the development of Leigh. The former five-star signee and top-ranked recruit in the Tigers’ 2021 signing class redshirted last season after appearing in just two games. Those ahead of him on the depth chart had something to do with that, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Leigh has taken significant steps in his game mentally and physically after being “overwhelmed” as a first-year college player.

With younger players being the focus, Leigh got the majority of the first-team reps in the spring game and is primed to begin the fall on the two-deep as McFadden’s primary backup. Tate started most of last season on the interior and is again in line to be the starting left guard, but the 6-foot-5, 325-pounder has cross-trained at tackle and could slide out there in a pinch. Meanwhile, Sadler and Miller, who earned praise from coaches for their performance this spring as mid-year enrollees, add to the depth up front.

