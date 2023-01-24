The Redshirt Files: Kobe McCloud

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

Next up is Kobe McCloud

Position: Linebacker

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 225

High school: Gaither (Florida)

The present: With Trenton Simpson sliding over to the weak side, Barrett Carter taking over on the outside and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. emerging as one of Clemson’s best defensive players in the middle and some experienced backups at the position, Clemson didn’t have much of a need for McCloud at linebacker in his first season. McCloud played just three defensive snaps in two games. He recorded no statistics.

The future: In the 11 months since McCloud signed with Clemson as a three-star recruit, the depth chart looks much different at the second level of the defense. McCloud projects as an inside linebacker, and Trotter and Carter are entrenched as starters at those spots. He’ll also have competition from one of his classmates, former four-star signee T.J. Dudley, and Clemson could bring in even more from the transfer portal to help at the position. But with Simpson, Keith Maguire and Lavonta Bentley all leaving the program, a spot on the two-deep is there for the taking. And McCloud, a four-year starter during his high school career, has versatility to his game that could be used at different spots.

Coachspeak: “He’s a very instinctual and intelligent player. Very versatile. Can move him all over the field. He can cover, blitz, play in the box, play on the edge. Plays tough, plays fast, plays physical. Not only that, he’s a great young man, comes from a great family. We’re excited to have Kobe come be a part of our program.” – defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin on McCloud

Keith Adams Jr.

T.J. Dudley

Kylon Griffin

Jaheim Lawson

Robert Gunn III

