Impact Freshmen: R.J. Mickens

Most of the players in Clemson’s 2020 signing class have already arrived on campus and started their college careers.

Fifteen of the Tigers’ 23 signees enrolled early in January, giving themselves a chance to get ahead of the game and enabling them to go through spring practice as they look to make an instant impact in the fall.

In the eighth installment of our Impact Freshmen series detailing Clemson’s midyear enrollees, The Clemson Insider takes an in-depth look at safety R.J. Mickens.

Hometown (High School): Westlake, Texas (Southlake Carroll)

Height, Weight: 6-0, 190

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 14 safety, No. 26 state, No. 159 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 14 cornerback, No. 30 state, No. 181 national (ESPN); 3-star, No. 28 safety, No. 58 state, NR national (Rivals)

High school stats/accolades: Played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on January 4, 2020 … for his career as four-year starter, recorded 211 tackles, eight interceptions and 40 passes defensed … offensively, added 61 receptions for 1,092 yards and 14 touchdowns … was also an outstanding punt returner with 29 career returns for 574 yards, a 19.8-yard average … was a preseason second-team MaxPreps All-American for 2019 … recorded 19 tackles, a tackle for loss and three passes broken up in limited action in 2019 … recorded seven punt returns for 121 yards, a 17.3-yard average … posted 57 tackles in 2018, adding two interceptions, five total pass breakups and a tackle for loss … contributed 14 punt returns for 294 yards, 21.0 yards per return … as a sophomore in 2017, posted a career-high 99 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and 15 passes defensed … averaged 20 yards per punt return on eight returns as a sophomore … had 13 passes defensed, three interceptions and 36 tackles as a freshman

Strengths: Mickens is a talented athlete that made an impact for big-time Texas high school Southlake Carroll at defensive back, wide receiver and punt returner. He has outstanding ball skills, thanks in part to his experience as a receiver, to go with great length and good speed. While Mickens’ strength lies as a pass defender, he is also a willing run supporter and not afraid to come up and make tackles. The son of former Texas A&M All-American and NFL defensive back Ray Mickens, R.J. has a high football IQ and plays with advanced instincts and awareness. He brings a lot of energy and has big-play ability. Overall, R.J. is a well-rounded, fundamentally sound player with a high floor and future NFL potential.

How he fits in: With Clemson losing senior safeties K’Von Wallace and Tanner Muse, as well as backup Denzel Johnson, there is an opportunity for Mickens to earn early playing time and help provide depth as a true freshman in 2020. He has the football smarts to pick up things quickly and learn Brent Venables’ complex defense. Enrolling early should only help him in that regard, in addition to helping him get stronger and add bulk to his frame. Mickens figures to primarily be a safety for the Tigers, though he has the versatility to play nickelback and some cornerback as well if needed. There will be a lot of competition in the spring between Mickens and other young safeties such as Joseph Charleston, Jalyn Phillips, Ray Thornton and Lannden Zanders.

Coach speak: Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn on Mickens — “I’m extremely excited because such a great kid and great fit for what we do. R.J.’s going to benefit from our weight room and what we do in there. He’s going to put on some major size. Comes from a great high school and a great pedigree with his dad. But he’s extremely cerebral – smart, understands what to do. He understands coverages, he understands leverages, so he’s got a good base coming in, which I’m really excited about. Great ball skills, got great length, very long. Kind of reminds me a lot of Lannden Zanders.”

TCI’s previous Impact Freshmen articles:

Bryan Bresee

DJ Uiagalelei

Myles Murphy

Trenton Simpson

Demonte Capehart

Fred Davis

E.J. Williams

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame