The Redshirt Files: Myles Oliver

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

Next up is Myles Oliver

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180

High school: Douglas County (Georgia)

The present: Oliver was one of three high school corners to sign with Clemson during last year’s recruiting cycle, but he was the only one that was forced to miss nearly all of his freshman season. That’s because Oliver sustained a shoulder injury in the summer that required surgery, though he was healthy enough by the end of the season to make his Tiger debut with limited reps in the Orange Bowl.

The future: Fred Davis is the only scholarship cornerback from this past season that’s no longer on the roster, so how much playing time Oliver can get next season remains to be seen. Nate Wiggins was a breakout star at the position as a sophomore, and senior Sheridan Jones is returning for a fifth season. Oliver’s primary competition for a spot on the two deep figures to be his fellow classmates, Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus, who each saw their snap counts increase as the season went along. Oliver, a rangy athlete who also played quarterback and ran track in high school, will get his first real chance to try to make a move on the depth chart this spring.

