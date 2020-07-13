25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 15

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 15 on the list.

No. 15: Frank Ladson

Class: Sophomore

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195

Bio: Ladson was the backup to Justyn Ross last year on the field side. He enters 2020 having caught nine passes for 128 yards with three touchdowns while playing in 15 games as a true freshman. He made his collegiate debut against Georgia Tech, catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from Chase Brice on his first career reception. He recorded a highlight reel 7-yard touchdown catch at Syracuse as well.

Why No. 15: Ladson showed flashes as a freshman in what kind of player he can be. He made a tremendous catch in the Tigers’ 36-point win at Syracuse, going up in the back of the end zone and snagging a pass out of the air, while falling down on his back. In the spring, Swinney said Ladson made big strides in his development and he thought he was someone who was going to be more consistent in his sophomore year. The Tigers will need him to be consistent considering Ross is now out for the season.

They said it: “With Frank, he’s a guy that just in our building, has drawn some comparisons to Martavis Bryant just because he’s so big and so fast. He’s a guy that’s got that Sammy (Watkins) type of explosiveness — maybe not quite Sammy, but he’s got some really good explosiveness and then he’s got some jets.” –Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott

