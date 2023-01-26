The Redshirt Files: Collin Sadler

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

Next up is Collin Sadler

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 325

High school: Greenville Senior High

The present: Clemson’s coaching staff has been high on Sadler since he signed with the Tigers last January, but Clemson had enough capable bodies on the interior of the offensive line to preserve a year of eligibility for the in-state product. Sadler played 23 snaps over three games this past season, his last appearance coming against Louisiana Tech back in September.

The future: It will be interesting to see how the Tigers go about trying to replace Jordan McFadden at left tackle, which could determine just how big of a role Sadler will play for the Tigers up front next season. Sadler got his game reps at guard but has the body type that could slide outside if needed. Does Sadler join Tristian Leigh and some of the other tackles still on the roster in competition for the starting job at left tackle? Or, if the Tigers decide to bump Marcus Tate outside, does Sadler take over as the starting left guard, a position where he was listed on Clemson’s two-deep to end this season? Those questions will start forming answers this spring, but it would be a surprise if Sadler isn’t at least a more significant part of the rotation up front in 2023.

Keith Adams Jr.

T.J. Dudley

Kylon Griffin

Jaheim Lawson

Robert Gunn III

Kobe McCloud

Myles Oliver

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

