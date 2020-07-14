25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 14

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 14 on the list.

No. 14: Joseph Ngata

Class: Sophomore

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

Bio: Ngata was officially listed as Tee Higgins backup in 2019 at the boundary position. Last season, the rising sophomore caught 17 passes for 240 yards and three receiving touchdowns while playing in all 15 games. He caught his first career touchdown pass against Charlotte, catching a 37-yard score from Chase Brice while leading Clemson in receptions (three) and receiving yards (62) that evening at Death Valley. He also caught touchdown passes against Louisville and Wake Forest.

Why No. 14: With Justyn Ross out for the season, Ngata will likely take over at the boundary position. The Calif., native has big-play potential, which he demonstrated at times last season. He has the ability to climb the latter and go get the football, but he also has breakaway speed similar to Higgins in the open field. Given his size and strength, he already has the physical attributes to get off the line when teams try to isolate him in press coverage and one-on-one situations.

They said it: “Joe just made big plays all year. Physically, he is pretty special, and mentally, he is caught up. Technically and fundamentally, he has made a huge step. I’m pleased with him.” –Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

